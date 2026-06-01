French Open 2026: Sriram Balaji reaches career first Grand Slam quarters

India's Sriram Balaji entered the first Grand Slam quarter-final of his career along with his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner, stunning sixth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 7-5, 6-4 in the 2026 French Open on Monday.

Balaji and Demoliner did not have the best of starts, going down 0-2 in the first set before bouncing back.

The Indo-Brazilian duo broke in the third game to reduce the deficit to 1-2 before levelling it up by holding their own serve.





From then on, both the pairs held their serves until Balaji-Demoliner broke to go up 6-5. They then held their own rather comfortably to win the first set 7-5.

The second set saw Balaji-Demoliner win a break as early as the first game and they never let the advantage slip, winning it 6-4 to wrap up a straight sets win.

Balaji and Demoliner will next face second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten in the quarters.



