French Open 2025: Rohan Bopanna-Adam Pavlasek pair crash out in third round

Indian men's doubles campaign ended at the French Open 2025 as both Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri, with their respective partners, faced a third-round exit in Paris, France, on Sunday

The Indo-Czech pair of Rohan and Adam Pavlasek lost a straight-set (2-6, 6-7) encounter to second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten in the pre-quarterfinal match lasting an hour and 14 minutes.

Later in the day, Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway went down (4-6, 4-6) against the ninth-seeded American pair of Christian Harrison and Evan King in an hour and 18 minutes.

Rohan-Adam failed to find a break

The second seeds took control early, establishing a 4-1 lead in the opening set with a double break of serve. Bopanna and Pavlasek struggled to match the pace set by their opponents, who maintained their advantage throughout the first set.

Bopanna began the second set positively, holding his serve without dropping a point. Left-handed Patten also started well, serving aggressively with measured and powerful angled deliveries that kept the pressure on the Indo-Czech pair.

Bopanna and Pavlasek found a brief opportunity at 2-3 in the second set when Patten opened the sixth game with a double fault and fell to 0-30. However, the British player recovered well, winning four consecutive points to hold serve and maintain the status quo.

With no service breaks occurring in the second set, the match proceeded to a tie-breaker. The second seeds closed out the victory when Heliovaara struck a well-placed service return winner on the first match point.

In the Junior Championship, 17-year-old Manas Dhamne's run came to an end with a 5-7, 3-6 loss to American qualifier Ronit Karki. Dhamne, who had qualified for the main draw, was unable to find his best form on Sunday.