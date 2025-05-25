French Open 2025: Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri to lead Indian charge

Two-time Grand Slam champion and the oldest world No. 1 in doubles tennis, Rohan Bopanna will spearhead the Indian challenge as the much-awaited 2025 French Open men’s doubles action gets underway.

Yuki Bhambri, N Sriram Balaji and debutant Rithvik Bollipalli are also listed to compete at the clay-court major on Tuesday.

Rohan Bopanna, who reached the semifinals last year, will partner Czech’s Adam Pavlásek. The Indo-Czech pair will take on America’s Robert Cash and James Tracy in the first round on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old had partnered Australia’s Matthew Ebden last year.

Meanwhile, Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway will take on Netherland’s Robin Haase and Germany's Hendrik Jebens in the first round.

N Sriram Balaji, world no 68, and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela will be up against China’s Yunchaokete Bu and Argentina’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

The 24-year-old Rithvik Bollipalli is set to debut alongside Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos as the Indo-Colombian combo play Canada’s Gabriel Diallo and Britain’s Jacob Fearnley in the opening round.

Bollipalli, ranked 75, made his Grand Slam debut earlier this year at the Australian Open.

Sumit Nagal, the only player to represent India in the singles event, crashed out in the qualifying round.

Matches

(Start 2:30 PM onwards on May 27)

Rohan Bopanna and Czech’s Adam Pavlásek vs America's R Cash and J Tracy

N Sriram Balaji and M Reyes-Varela vs China's Y Bu- Argentina's C Ugo Carabelli

Yuki Bhambri and America's R Galloway vs R Haase and Germany's H Jebens

Rithvik Bollipalli and Colombia’s Nicolas Barrientos vs Canada’s Gabriel Diallo and Britain’s Jacob Fearnley