French Open 2025: Bopanna, Balaji progress to second round, joining Bhambri in historic run

Indian tennis contingent continued its impressive run at Roland Garros as Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji both powered into the second round of the men’s doubles, making it a trio of Indian players in the Round of 32 at the French Open 2025.

Veteran doubles star Bopanna, partnering with Czech player Adam Pavlasek, was made to work hard for his win. The Indo-Czech duo overcame Americans Robert Cash and JJ Tracy in a gripping three-setter, clinching the match 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-1. The pair showed resilience in key moments, converting four break points and winning 67% of their first-serve points in a clash that lasted two hours and 11 minutes.

Meanwhile, Balaji, teaming up with Mexican Miguel Reyes-Varela, made light work of Yunchaokete Bu (China) and Camilo Ugo Carabelli (Argentina), storming to a commanding 6-2, 6-1 win in just 51 minutes. Their dominant performance was backed by a solid service game, including four aces and an impressive 81% first-serve win rate. Their aggressive returns paid off too, winning nearly half of their receiving points.

Earlier in the tournament, Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway had also progressed to the second round after defeating the Dutch-German pair Robin Haase and Hendrik Jebens 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3.

With Bopanna, Balaji, and Bhambri all advancing, this marks a rare and commendable moment for Indian men’s tennis at a Grand Slam, with three players featuring in the men’s doubles second round of a Major.