French Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri-Robert Galloway shock 7th seeds, Rohan Bopanna also reaches third round

India’s Yuki Bhambri and American partner Robert Galloway pulled off a major upset at Roland Garros on Friday, ousting the seventh-seeded duo of Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus to secure a spot in the third round of the men’s doubles at the French Open 2025.

The Indo-American pair came from a set down to win 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3 in a high-intensity battle that lasted over two and a half hours. Their win followed a hard-fought first-round victory over Robin Haase and Hendrik Jebens, 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3.

Bhambri and Galloway will next face Americans Christian Harrison and Evan King, who breezed through their second-round clash with a commanding 6-4, 6-0 win over Manuel Guinard and Romain Arneodo.

In another success story for Indian tennis, Rohan Bopanna and his Czech partner Adam Pavlasek came through a stern test against home favourites Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia. After losing the opening set in a tiebreak, the Indo-Czech team bounced back strongly to win 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-2 in just over two hours.

They will now take on the team of Henry Patten (UK) and Harri Heliovaara (Finland), who advanced with a straight-sets win over Gabriel Diallo and Jacob Fearnley.

Meanwhile, N Sriram Balaji, partnering with Mexico’s Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, had earlier advanced to the second round after a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Yunchaokete Bu. The pair will face a tough challenge in the form of fourth seeds Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Saturday.

With two Indian players already in the third round and another still in contention, it’s shaping up to be a promising campaign for India in the men’s doubles at Roland Garros this year.