French Open LIVE: Sriram Balaji/Reyes-Varela take a 6-3, 6-4 win against Reese/Sem- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from men's doubles matches of the French Open 2024.
French Open 2024 LIVE: Two Indian doubles pair will be in action as Sriram Balaji along with his partner takes on Miguel Angel Reyes-Valera takes on Reese Stalder and Sem Verbeek.
Later in the day, Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti will take on Roman Safiullin and John Peers.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2024-05-31 08:01:23
- 31 May 2024 9:40 AM GMT
This is the first ever victory for N.Sriram Balaji at the French Open
Final Score: Balaji-Reyes 6-3, 6-4 Reese-Sem
- 31 May 2024 9:33 AM GMT
Balaji-Reyes wins and through to the second round of French Open
Set-2: Balaji-Reyes 6-4 Reese-Sem
- 31 May 2024 9:29 AM GMT
Game-10: Balaji is serving for the match
Set-2: Balaji-Reyes 5-4 Reese-Sem
- 31 May 2024 9:28 AM GMT
Game-9: Sem holds on to his serve as Balaji's return finds the net
Set-2: Balaji-Reyes 5-4 Reese-Sem
- 31 May 2024 9:24 AM GMT
Game-8: A great serving game for Reyes as she easily ,40-15, still up by a break
Set-2: Balaji-Reyes 5-3 Reese-Sem
- 31 May 2024 9:20 AM GMT
Game-7: An excellent return from Balaji to win the break point
Set-2: Balaji-Reyes 4-3 Reese-Sem
- 31 May 2024 9:19 AM GMT
Game-7: Resse return goes out wide, hence the game went into a deuce
Set-2: Balaji-Reyes 3-3 Reese-Sem
- 31 May 2024 9:15 AM GMT
Balaji's serve got broken as Resse finds an accurate placement on back court
Set-2: Balaji-Reyes 3-3 Reese-Sem
- 31 May 2024 9:14 AM GMT
Balaji serve went into deuce after a net kill from Resse
Set-2: Balaji-Reyes 3-2 Reese-Sem
