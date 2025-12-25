Tennis: Dhakshineswar Suresh handed wildcard entry at 2026 Bengaluru Open

The fast rising Dhakshineswar Suresh was handed the men's singles main draw wildcard for the 2026 Bengaluru Open on Thursday.

Dhakshineswar has steadily progressed on the professional circuit and earned praise from the fraternity for his powerful serve and aggressive style of play.

Standing at 6’5”, the 25-year-old featured in India’s extended Davis Cup World Group I squad in 2024, followed by a memorable debut during the September 2025 tie against Switzerland, defeating higher-ranked Swiss player Jérôme Kym 7–6(4), 6–3 to give India an early lead and contribute to the team’s historic 3–1 victory on Swiss soil.

Speaking on occasion, Dhakshineswar said, "It’s a proud moment for me to compete at the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger, especially in front of my home crowd. This tournament has consistently provided Indian players a world class platform to test themselves against top international competition and it’s been an amazing effort by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association. I’m grateful for the opportunity and the support, and I look forward to giving my best on court. I hope to see Bengaluru fans cheering for me."

Sumit Nagal and Aryan Shah will also feature in the men's singles main draw.

The Bengaluru Open returns this year as an ATP Challenger 125 event offering a total prize purse of over USD 225,000 with 125 ATP ranking points awarded to the singles champion.

Wild card entrant Dhakshineswar will be in good stead, having reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 519 in 2025 and posting competitive results across the ITF and ATP Challenger circuits.

He will also benefit from his time in the U.S. collegiate tennis system, where he competed for leading programmes at Wake Forest University and Georgia Gwinnett College.

The 2026 Bengaluru Open is scheduled to be held from 5 to 11 January, 2026 at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium.