Delhi Open ATP Challenger: Sumit Nagal leads Indian charge in men's singles

Sumit Nagal headlines the Indian challenge as the ATP Challenger tournament returns to the national capital from February 16 to 22 at the DLTA Complex, New Delhi.

Nagal, India’s top-ranked singles player and the lone Indian to gain direct entry into the singles main draw, will be a key attraction for home fans.

A regular on the Challenger circuit, Nagal has consistently competed at the highest level and will be keen to take advantage of familiar conditions in New Delhi.

Over the years, the tournament has earned a reputation for strong fields and high-quality competition, attracting players on the cusp of breaking into the top tier of the men’s game.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Rohit Rajpal, President of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), underlined the event’s importance for Indian tennis.

“The Delhi Open has firmly established itself as one of the most competitive and professionally run Challenger events in the region. Over the years, the tournament has played a critical role in bridging Indian talent with top international competition, giving our players the invaluable advantage of competing at home while offering fans the opportunity to experience world-class tennis at close quarters,” Rajpal said.

Talented Japanese teenager Rei Sakamato, his compatriot Rio Noguchi and Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev are also part of the field, underlining a strong Asian presence.

“Equally important is the inspiration it provides to young players training at DLTA and across the country, showing them that the pathway to the international stage is both real and achievable.”

Talented Indian players Manas Dhamne and Karan Singh will feature in the singles qualifiers on February 15, adding further domestic interest to the tournament.