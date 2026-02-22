Tennis: Siddhanth Banthia-Alexander Donski win Delhi Open 2026 doubles title

Indian tennis received a boost at the Delhi Open 2026 as Siddhanth Banthia captured the doubles title, while Greece’s Stefanos Sakellaridis claimed his first ATP Challenger singles crown at the DLTA Complex.

Banthia teamed up with Bulgaria’s Alexander Donski to overcome the Indo-Thai pair of Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Pruchya Isaro in the doubles final held on Saturday. With this victory, Banthia became the third Indian to win the tournament’s doubles trophy. Earlier editions saw Saketh Myneni and Sanam Singh triumph in 2015, followed by Yuki Bhambri and Mahesh Bhupathi in 2016.

In the singles draw, Sakellaridis delivered a resilient performance to defeat Great Britain’s Oliver Crawford 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(6) in a contest that lasted over three hours. The 21-year-old Greek, competing unseeded, recovered from a 2-5 deficit in the deciding set. He won three consecutive games to force a tie-break and sealed the match 8-6 on his second match point.

“It was a very big fight in the final. There were lots of ups and downs,” Sakellaridis said after lifting his maiden Challenger trophy. “It’s a very big moment and step for me.”

First Challenger Breakthrough for Sakellaridis

The win earned Sakellaridis 75 ATP ranking points and prize money of USD 17,000, with his ranking projected to move inside the top 230. Crawford collected 44 points and USD 9,600 as runner-up.

The ATP Challenger 75 event, staged from February 16 to 22, featured 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. While Sakellaridis celebrated a milestone in his career, Banthia’s doubles success ensured home representation on the winners’ podium in the tournament’s sixth edition.