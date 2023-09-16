Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal equalizes, India tied 1-1 with Morocco

Sumit Nagal defeated Adam Moundir 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets to lead India's fightback as they drew 1-1 parity against Morocco on Day 1 of the Davis Cup World Group II tie at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar on Saturday.

Sumit Nagal took on big-serving Adam Moundir in the second singles match after Sasikumar Mukund was forced to concede in the opener against Yassine Dlimi earlier in the day.



Fortunes changed hands a couple of times in the first set between the two players. Sumit broke Moundir in the fifth game to go up 3-2. The Moroccan was quick to bounce back right in the next game to tie the scores at 3-3. Sumit broke him again in the seventh to take a 4-3 lead.



Sumit held his serve in the eighth game to consolidate his lead to 5-3. Beginning with a double fault and some powerful forehands from Sumit saw Moundir commit some unforced errors as Sumit bagged the first set 6-3.

🇮🇳1 - 1🇲🇦



Sumit Nagal triumphs over Adam Moundir 6-3, 6-3 in Davis Cup World Group II Battle.#DavisCup #INDvMAR #DavisCup2023 pic.twitter.com/QiCwFdb1dV — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 16, 2023

Moundir did not pose a big threat to the 26-year-old Indian who came up with some big serves and forehand strokes to claim the set and the match 6-3, 6-3.



Meanwhile, in the first singles, Mukund conceded his singles match 7-6 (4), 5-7, 1-4 to Morocco's Yassine Dlimi. After both players had won a set each in trying conditions, Dlimi was leading 4-1 when cramps forced Mukund to retire.



Rain delayed the start of the matches which was to begin at 2 pm. Proceedings started with the opening ceremony which was attended by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain, AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar, Uttar Pradesh Tennis Association President Navneet Sehgal, India great Vijay Amritraj, and other officials.



The Sunday action will see Rohan Bopanna play his last Davis Cup match. Bopanna will pair with Yuki Bhambri to play the Moroccan doubles pair of Elliot Benchetrit and Younes Lalami Laaroussi. In the reverse singles on the final day, Nagal will play Dlimi and Mukund will face Moundir.

