Davis Cup: Olympian Sriram Balaji dropped as India names squad for Netherlands tie

India has opted for a revised doubles combination ahead of its Davis Cup Qualifiers clash against the Netherlands, with experienced doubles specialist N Sriram Balaji excluded from the squad. The first-round tie will be held in Bengaluru on February 7 and 8.



The selection, made by the All India Tennis Association selection committee, largely followed expected lines. Sumit Nagal will spearhead India’s singles challenge, while the squad also includes Dhakshineswar Suresh, Karan Singh, Yuki Bhambri and Rithvik Bollipalli.

Balaji’s omission marks a shift in India’s doubles planning for the upcoming tie. The team management has decided to pair Bhambri with Bollipalli, a combination the selectors believe offers the right balance for the surface and conditions expected in Bengaluru.

India captain Rohit Rajpal said the decision was taken after careful assessment of current form and team requirements. While acknowledging Balaji’s long service to Indian tennis, Rajpal indicated that the selectors wanted to explore alternative pairings and build depth in the doubles department.

Reserves and training camp plans

Aryan Shah, left-hander Aniruddh Chandrashekhar, and Digvijay Singh have been named as reserve players for the tie. Local player Prajwal Dev and promising youngster Arnav Paparkar will also join the national training camp as practice partners.

India face a challenging Netherlands side in the Qualifiers, with the home tie carrying significance both for immediate progression and for refining combinations ahead of future Davis Cup assignments.