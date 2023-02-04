Davis Cup: India relegated to World Group II after losing Play-off 2-3 to Denmark

The Indian Davis Cup team was on Saturday relegated to the World Group II for the first time since the new format was launched in 2019 after losing the play-off tie 2-3 to Denmark, who were single-handedly carried by Holger Rune as the world number nine won three matches for the hosts.

The tie levelled at 1-1, India needed to win the doubles but the pair of Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna lost 2-6 4-6 in just 65 minutes to the home team combo of Rune and Johannes Inglidsen.

INDIA 2 - DENMARK 3



Indian No. 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran defeated Danish No. 3 Elmer Møller with a scoreline of 6-4 7-6 to make it a respectable score of 2-3 loss for India in this tie.



India will now be relegated to World Group 2 after this loss. pic.twitter.com/HucgHPhJ4w — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) February 4, 2023

The equation requiring India to win both the reverse singles to stay in World Group I, Nagal put a brave fight but lost 5-7 3-6 in one hour and 37 minutes in the first reverse singles.

That defeat gave Denmark an unassailable 1-3 lead and pushed India to World Group II.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran then took court in the dead rubber against Elmer Moeller and won 6-4 7-6(1) in one hour and 39 minutes.

On Friday, Nagal had erased a one-set deficit to pip August Holmgren 4-6 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 27 minutes to make it 1-1 after Bhambri lost the opening singles 2-6 2-6 to the rising teen sensation Rune.

Bhambri has quit singles and now plays only doubles on tour.