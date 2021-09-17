Tennis
Davis Cup LIVE: India vs Finland Day 1 - Prajnesh starts Indian campaign - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the India vs Finland Davis Cup clash.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 1 of India's Davis Cup clash against Finland.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan will be in action in their respective singles match on Day 1 for India.
Follow us for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 17 Sep 2021 3:34 PM GMT
Virtanen HOLDS
Virtanen holds his serve as Prajnesh fails to hang on to his opportunity. The Indian trials first set 2-5.
- 17 Sep 2021 3:33 PM GMT
Break Point for Prajnesh
A 40-40 deuce and Prajnesh gets the advantage and Break Point, thanks to a double fault from Virtanen.
- 17 Sep 2021 3:29 PM GMT
Virtanen BREAKS
Prajnesh Gunneswaran did gain a point at 15-40, but Otto Vertanian breaks the serve and races to a 4-2 lead. The GAME IS ON!
- 17 Sep 2021 3:28 PM GMT
Can Virtanen Break?
Virtanen leads 40-0 in the sixth game. Can he break? Or will Prajnesh turn this around?
- 17 Sep 2021 3:26 PM GMT
Virtanen leads
Virtanen takes the fifth game of first set without much fuss and goes to a 3-2 lead. The match has been pretty close until now. Who will break first?
- 17 Sep 2021 3:23 PM GMT
2-2
Prajnesh Gunneswaran manages to hold on to what was a close game. Early signs that it is not going to be easy for the Indian.
- 17 Sep 2021 3:21 PM GMT
Advantage Virtanen
All square at 40-40 in game 4, and Virtanen has the advantage now! Can Prajnesh hold?
- 17 Sep 2021 3:16 PM GMT
2-1 to Virtanen
The 20-year-old gets an ace, holds his serve and goes into a 2-1 lead.
- 17 Sep 2021 3:13 PM GMT
Prajnesh holds his serve
Prajnesh holds his serve, and it is all square at 1-1 in the first set. A good competitive start this to the tie.
- 17 Sep 2021 3:12 PM GMT
Game 1 to Virtanen
Virtanen takes game 1 of first set without dropping a point. Prajnesh to serve next.