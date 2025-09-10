Davis Cup 2025: India seek inspiration from history ahead of Switzerland tie - Preview

Come the 12th of September, Indian tennis will see Davis Cup action, this time in Switzerland.

On the indoor hardcourts of Biel, India will take on the hosts in the Davis Cup World Group-1 tie.

The Indian camp

And spearheading India’s campaign will be Sumit Nagal, who was ranked 68 only last year, but has snice slipped to 290

Giving him company will be a pair of young guns that India has decided to infuse in the singles department: 19-year-old Aryan Shah (ranked 401) and 22-year-old Karan Singh (ranked 408).

India’s campaign will be bolstered by the presence of Yuki Bhambri, who after making it to the US Open men’s doubles semifinal, has peaked at 22 on the double’s rankings. He will play doubles fixture alongside Sriram Balaji, who is ranked 75 in the world.

Amb Kumar hosted a dinner reception at 🇮🇳House in honor of visiting 🇮🇳 National Tennis Team, ahead of @DavisCup tie with 🇨🇭.



A vibrant evening brought together prominent members of 🇮🇳diaspora &🇨🇭friends to celebrate sporting spirit. Wishing Team 🇮🇳 success on court!@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/xB7P2w7CV4 — India in Switzerland & Liechtenstein (@IndiainSwiss) September 9, 2025

How Switzerland line-up

The hosts will look to Jerome Kym to led them the much-needed impetus. The 22-year had a good run at the recent US Open, making it as far as the third round.

Kym won two Challengers in 2024 and is currently ranked 155.

Giving him company in the squad is Marc-Andrea Huesler. The 29-year-old had a stellar season in 2023 when he attained a then career-best ranking of 47.

Also in the squad is Dominic Stricker (ranked 244) who incidentally had a great US Open run in 2023, reaching the fourth round. Additionally, Jakub Paul, a double specialist with 35 titles in his kitty, is in the squad as well. As recent as last week, Paul played doubles with India’s Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan at the Cassis Challenger, making it to the semifinals.

What’s at stake

India earned this fixture by blanking Togo 4-0 back in February in the play-offs to qualify for the World Group I. Meanwhile, Switzerland went down 3-1 to Spain early this year and need to win this tie to move ahead.

Simply put, progression is at stake and the winner of the tie advances to the 2026 Qualifiers 1st Round, keeping their Davis Cup hopes alive.

Meanwhile, the vanquished team stands relegated to the 2026 World Group I play-offs.

India is yet to win the Davis Cup, having finished runners-up on three occasions in 1966, 1974 and 1987.

Head-to-head

India, incidentally, has a 2-1 head-to-head advantage against Switzerland in the Davis Cup going into this fixture.

The last time these two nations met in a Davis Cup time, Ramesh Krishnan was still playing and he pulled off a stunning straight sets victory over Jakob Hlasek on the grass courts of the Calcutta South Club in March 1993. India won the tie 3-2.

This tie on the 12th and 13th of September will feature four singles and a doubles, all played in the best-of-three sets format.

Doubles and reverse singles will be played on the second day.