Davis Cup 2025: India stun Switzerland; dominate day-one proceedings

When Sumit Nagal sent down a thundering forehand cross court winner, a loud cheer erupted from the Indian bench at the Swiss Tennis Arena in Biel..

And the reason was an Indian domination on day 1 of the Davis Cup 2025 World Group I tie on Friday. Nagal, ranked No.290, had just beaten Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler, ranked higher at No. 222, 6-3, 7-6.

With this victory, at the end of day one, the tie displayed a score line that very few would have imagined: India 2-0 Switzerland.

Suresh, the surprise package

Starting the day on right tone was a brave call made by the Indian captain Rohit Rajpal, who picked out Dhakshineswar Suresh (ranked 626 in the world) to the play the first singles match of the tie.

“Superior form,” was his reasoning and the tall Suresh did not disappoint.

His 7-6 (5), 6-3 demolition of Jerome Kym, ranked No.155 in the world, was an indication of his capabilities.

To put this result into perspective, Kym had made it to the third round of the recent US Open.

From the outset, Suresh used his big serve to good effect. His big hitting and heavy ground strokes added weight to his play, all tenets which proved just too hot for Kym to handle.

In the second singles fixture of the day, Nagal used his experience to run Huesler ragged around the court.

The Indian used his destructive forehand to good effect and unleashed winners when the moment called for it.

The score line at the end of day-one puts India in a position of superiority. Come Saturday, India will head out to its preferred doubles fixture oozing with confidence and intent on shutting the door on the hosts.

In the doubles rubber, an under the weather Yuki Bhambri could make way for the in-form Dakshineshwar Suresh, who could well team up with N Sriram Balaji.