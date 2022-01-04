Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tennis
Granted COVID-19 "exemption", Novak Djokovic to defend Australian Open title
Despite not revealing his vaccination status, 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is heading Down Under to play the Australian Open.
Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open. The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got "an exemption permission" to travel to Australia.
Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement to play in Melbourne.
If he plays at the year's first major, he will seek a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20.
More updates to follow...
