Granted COVID-19 "exemption", Novak Djokovic to defend Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open. The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got "an exemption permission" to travel to Australia.

Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement to play in Melbourne.

Indian Jr. Aman Dahiya had to withdraw from Junior Australian Open cause he was denied exemption. He was not vaccinated cause India hadn't started vaccination for kids below 18yrs https://t.co/ejdhNdikNg — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) January 4, 2022

If he plays at the year's first major, he will seek a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20.



