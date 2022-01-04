Log In
Tennis

Granted COVID-19 "exemption", Novak Djokovic to defend Australian Open title

Despite not revealing his vaccination status, 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is heading Down Under to play the Australian Open.

Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic (Source: Eurosports)
Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic (Source: Eurosports)

By

PTI

Updated: 2022-01-04T17:50:16+05:30

Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open. The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got "an exemption permission" to travel to Australia.

Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement to play in Melbourne.

If he plays at the year's first major, he will seek a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20.

More updates to follow...

Tennis Australian Open 
