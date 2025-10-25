It’s an honour to play Shrivalli: Maaya Rajeshwaran

Sixteen-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi’s rise through the junior ranks has been quietly steady, and on Saturday, the Chennai native was handed a dream homecoming.

Drawn to face World No. 388 Shrivalli Bhamidipaty in the opening round of the Chennai Open WTA 250, Maaya will step onto familiar soil for her biggest professional test yet.

“As everyone knows, I’m playing Shrivalli. She’s someone every Indian junior has looked up to,” Maaya said at the press conference ahead of the match.

“I’ve personally known her not only as a player but as a person as well. It’s an experience to play her; she’s so good. We were teammates earlier this year and even hit together. We might still hit tomorrow,” she added.

It’s a grounded response from a teenager who’s been quietly climbing the ladder.

In the last 12 months, Maaya has featured in all four Junior Grand Slams, even making her main draw debut, and says she can see her “graph going up.”

“Last year wasn’t great. I didn’t win any junior tournaments,” she admitted. “But this year started well — I had a good junior win, and Mumbai happened. In the Slams too, I’ve been progressing gradually. So yes, it’s going upwards.”

Lessons from the Rafa Nadal Academy

A student of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Maaya has spent the past year training among some of the sport’s most seasoned coaches and rising pros.

She credits that professional environment for shaping her game and mindset.

“When you’re surrounded by experienced people and coaches, you can’t help but learn,” she said. “Every session, every mistake, they’ve seen it before and have a better solution. I’m always open to learning and asking questions.”

Balancing academics and athletics, the Class 10 student admits her Spanish still needs work; “I can understand but not speak much,” she said. “I’m reading a book called The Power of Meaning. It says you have to do what you like, or you won’t do it well. I think that’s a great reminder for me.”

Setbacks, lessons, and a sense of belonging

The past few months haven’t been without challenges. A bout of flu forced her to retire mid-tournament — something she says she “hated” to do.

“I’ve never retired from a match, only once before. This time it was tough, but it was the right call. I needed to recover and train well for this event.”

Now, back home in Chennai, the same city where she watched Ankita Raina take on Tatjana Maria at the 2022 edition, Maaya is soaking it all in.

“I remember watching that match on TV,” she said. “So, to be playing here now, in front of the home crowd, it’s very special.”

The Chennai Open marks the return of a WTA event to India after three years, and Maaya’s presence ensures a local connection — no matter the outcome of her first-round duel with Shrivalli.

“I’ve played so many tournaments here,” she said. “It’s been a while, but I’m very excited because the crowd here is always special.”