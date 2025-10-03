Chennai Open returns with strong International field; Indian players eye breakthrough

The Chennai Open International Women’s Tennis Championship is set to return after three years, with the 2025 edition scheduled from October 27 to November 2 at the iconic SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam.

The WTA 250 tournament, closing out the global calendar ahead of the year-ending Masters in Turin, will see players from 15 nations compete for ranking points and a share of $275,094 in prize money.



This year’s field features several established names, including defending champion Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic, last year’s finalist Magda Linette of Poland, Germany’s Tatjana Maria, and Croatia’s Wimbledon semifinalist and Olympic silver medallist Donna Vekic.

Eight players from the top 100 will headline the singles main draw of 32, making it one of the most competitive editions yet.

Indian hopes on Yamalapalli and Bhamidipaty

Indian representation is expected through wildcards and qualifying spots, with Sahaja Yamalapalli (World No. 347), Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (No. 374), Ankita Raina (No. 447), and Riya Bhatia (No. 499) among those in contention for the main draw.

Rising Coimbatore teenager Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi is also tipped for a potential wildcard entry.

The singles draw will comprise 23 direct entries, one special exempt, four qualifiers, and four wildcards.

In doubles, 16 teams will compete, with two wildcards available for local pairs. Hiten Joshi will serve as Tournament Director, while Shu Chen has been appointed WTA Supervisor.

With top players returning and India’s rising talent set to test themselves against international competition, the Chennai Open promises a week of high-quality tennis and renewed energy for the sport in the country.

Main Draw Direct Entries: Magda Linette (Poland), Tatjana Maria (Germany), Donna Vekic (Croatia), Francesca Jones (Great Britain), Lucia Bronzetti (Italy), Zeynep Sonmez (Turkey), Kimberly Birrell (Australia), Leolia Jeanjean (France), Diane Parry (France), Janice Tjen (Indonesia), Elina Avanesyan (Armenia), Darja Semenistaja (Latvia), Storm Hunter (Australia), Katarzyna Kawa (Poland), Joanna Garland (Chinese Taipei), Linda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic), Alina Charaeva (Russia), Nikola Bartunkova (Czech Republic), Astra Sharma (Australia), Lulu Sun (New Zealand), Lucrezia Stefanini (Italy), Nina Stojanovic (Serbia), Maria Timofeeva (Russia).