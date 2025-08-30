Indian pair Chandrasekhar and Prashanth upset 8th seeds to reach US Open second round

Indian men’s doubles pair Anirudh Chandrasekar (27) and Vijay Sundar Prashanth (38) advanced to the second round of the 2025 US Open after defeating eighth-seeded local favourites Christian Harrison and Evan King in New York.

The victory marks their maiden Grand Slam win in their third Grand Slam appearance.

The duo, who entered the main draw as last-minute alternates, recovered from a set down to secure a three-set win, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, in one hour and 42 minutes. Their superior serving and tactical play proved decisive against the home favourites.

Chandrasekar and Prashanth will face Brazil’s Fernando Romboli and Australia’s John-Patrick Smith in the second round.

— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 30, 2025

Earlier on Monday, fellow Indians Rithvik Bollipalli and N. Balaji were eliminated in the opening round after a closely fought match against Bart Stevens and Vasil Kirkov, losing 6-3, 6-7(10), 4-6.

This result underlines the increasing competitiveness of Indian men’s doubles in international tennis.

Chandrasekar and Prashanth’s comeback from a set down demonstrates their resilience and readiness to challenge higher-ranked opponents at the US Open.