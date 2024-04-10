Monte Carlo Masters: Bopanna-Ebden lost in round of 16

Top men's doubles pair Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden lost their round of 16 match at the Monte Carlo Masters against Mate Pavic of Croatia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador on Wednesday.

The Indo-Australian pair lost 3-6 6-7 (6-8).

Bopanna and Ebden fell behind quickly in the first set and could not recover from there. The Indo-Australian combo seemed to make a comeback of sorts in the second set but their opponents played very well to seal the issue in the tie-breaker.

ATP 1000 Monte-Carlo Masters : Tough loss for top seed Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden



[R16](1)Bopanna🇮🇳/Ebden🇦🇺 l. Pavic🇭🇷/Arevalo🇸🇻 : 3-6 6-7(6) pic.twitter.com/XbhzAkgKhi — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) April 10, 2024

Sumit Nagal's tie suspended due to rain

Ace Indian singles player Sumit Nagal's match against Holger Rune of Denmark was suspended due to the rain.

Nagal was trailing in the match when the rain interrupted.

The unseeded Nagal lost the first set 3-6 and was behind 1-2 against seventh seed Rune when the heavens opened up. Holger was dominating the match until the rain interruption.

The match is expected to resume around the midnight in Indian Standard Time.

The 26-year-old Nagal entered the match having enjoyed an excellent run of form.

At the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin clay court, he first humbled the eight seeded Flavio Cobolli in the qualifier, and then third seeded Facundo Diaz Acosta to sail into the main draw of the prestigious tournament.

On Monday, Nagal became the first Indian to win a main draw match at the Monte Carlo Masters after he defeated World No.38 Arnaldi of Italy in the opening round.