Olympics 2024: Bopanna-Balaji match postponed due to weather conditions

The men's doubles tennis match between Indian pairing Rohanna Bopanna-Sriram Balaji and French pairing Edouard Roger-Vasselin-Gael Monfils has been postponed due to rain.

The match will take place tomorrow.

Rain wins! Balaji/Bopanna to play their Round 1 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/U1Y1uUS4UI — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) July 27, 2024

The match was supposed to take place in court 12 at Roland Garros, outside the center courts. But persistent rain kept delaying the match until the official call came through stating all matches were canceled for the day.



Earlier in the day, Gael Monfils replaced the injured Fabien Reboul, who withdrew from the tournament.

India has sent a three-man tennis contingent to Paris, and accompanying these two is Sumit Nagal, who will take part in men's singles and will play his opening game against Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

Rohan Bopanna scripted history at the beginning of the year when he won the Australian Open, becoming the oldest player to win a grand slam for the first time.

Along with Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal will be in action in the men's singles where he will take on French player Corentin Moutet of France.

He also became world no.1 in doubles and further reached the semi-finals of the recently concluded French Open.

By his performances, he got a Paris ticket and chose Sriram Balaji to be his partner.

Sriram Balaji, 34, will make his debut at the Olympics when he takes the field tomorrow if the weather gods show mercy.

This will be Bopanna's third appearance at the Olympic Games. He came close in Rio 2016 partnering up with Sania Mirza and finishing in fourth place.