Billie Jean King Cup: Slovenia overcome hosts India to seal Qualifiers spot

Slovenia booked their place in the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Qualifiers after extending their lead over India in the Play-offs in Bangalore on Saturday.

In the opening singles rubber, world No. 162 Tamara Zidansek prevailed in a hard-fought three-setter against India’s Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (No. 381), winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. Zidansek dominated early to take the first set, but Bhamidipaty responded with an impressive surge in the second, breaking in the opening game and racing to a 5-1 lead before closing out the set. The Slovenian, however, regained control in the decider, pulling away to secure the victory.

Tennis legend Rohan Bopanna turned up for the coin toss. (Photo credit: The Brige)

“It’s almost like a dream weekend,” Zidansek said after the match. “The energy and organization here have been amazing. The Indian girls should be really proud — it’s not easy playing for your country. I hope they’ve inspired more girls to play tennis in India.”

The second singles match featured the top-ranked players from each team: Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan (No. 98) and India’s Sahaja Yamalapalli (No. 309). Juvan edged a tight first set after breaking at 5-4 and then took command early in the second, sealing a 6-4, 6-2 win to give Slovenia an unassailable lead in the tie.

In the final match of the day, Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic and Nika Radisic took on India’s Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare. Riding high on confidence, the Slovenians cruised through the opening set 6-1. The Indian duo responded strongly in the second, breaking early to take the set 6-3 and forcing a super tiebreak. Holding their nerve when it mattered most, Raina and Thombare edged out a 1-6, 6-3, 10-7 victory — securing India’s only win of the tie.

Slovenia progress through to the Qualifiers of the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup. (Photo credit: DD Sports)

Despite the loss, the Indian players highlighted the significance of competing at home and the growing support for women’s sport.

“I’m really happy so many people showed up and cheered for Team India,” said Bhamidipaty. “We wanted to give our 100% and show why more girls should be backed and why women should play more sports.”

Yamalapalli echoed the sentiment: “The atmosphere was wonderful. I grew up playing at this venue, so seeing so many familiar faces was special. The crowd lifted me today. With all the young girls watching, I hope they know they can be here too.”

India will return on Sunday night when they take on The Netherlands.