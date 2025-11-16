Tennis
Billie Jean King Cup Live: India take on the Netherlands in final play-off game - Blog, Updates
Indian women's team lost its first match to Slovenia and missed out on a chance of promotion to World Group Qualifiers.
Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Live: India will take on the Netherlands in the final pool match of the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup play-offs in Bengaluru on Sunday.
The match will be a dead rubber for both sides, as they have lost their respective opening pool matches against Slovenia and will be relegated to their respective continental groups next year.
Live Updates
- 16 Nov 2025 10:51 AM GMT
Match 1 | Set 2: India 3 - 2 The Netherlands
Shrivalli serves out a strong game and holds with confidence to stay ahead in this second set.
- 16 Nov 2025 10:47 AM GMT
Match 1 | Set 2: India 2 - 2 The Netherlands
A see-saw battle in this Koevermans service game.
The Dutch player, pushed by Shrivalli, saves a couple of break points before holding serve.
Shrivalli had her chances in that game, but failed to capitalise.
- 16 Nov 2025 10:44 AM GMT
Match 1 | Set 2: India 2 - 1 The Netherlands
Shrivalli looking to attack the Koevermans second serve and the ploy works, she now has a break point.
- 16 Nov 2025 10:39 AM GMT
Match 1 | Set 2: India 2 - 1 The Netherlands
Shrivalli under the pump in her second service game of this second set.
After saving a breakpoint, she manages to close out the game with a couple of solid ground strokes and an over head smash.
- 16 Nov 2025 10:34 AM GMT
Match 1 | Set 2: India 1 - 1 The Netherlands
Koevermans follows up her big serve with booming ground strokes and Shrivalli, at the moment, is find it difficult to handle the pace of the Dutch player.
- 16 Nov 2025 10:31 AM GMT
Match 1 | Set 2 India 1 - 0 The Netherlands
Shrivalli begins the second set with a confident hold.
Koevermans errs with a backhand drop shot to hand the Indian the first game.
- 16 Nov 2025 10:26 AM GMT
Match 1 | Set 1: India 2 - 6 The Netherlands
Koevermans holds serve to close out the first set.
She has a very reliable serve and her ground strokes are solid.
Things are looking ominous for Shrivalli.
- 16 Nov 2025 10:21 AM GMT
Match 1 | Set 1: India 2 - 5 The Netherlands
As was the case in her outing against Slovenia, Shrivalli races to a 30-0 lead before squandering a chance to close out the game.
Break point for Koevermans now.
A slew of strong ground strokes and Koevermans breaks Shrivalli for a second time in this first set.
- 16 Nov 2025 10:17 AM GMT
Match 1 | Set 1: India 2 - 4 The Netherlands
Koevermans holds to consolidate her lead.
She is ranked 213 in the world and in comparison Shrivalli is at a rather lowly 434.
The Indian is really having to punch above her weight here tonight.
- 16 Nov 2025 10:13 AM GMT
Match 1 | Set 1: India 2 - 3 The Netherlands
Shrivalli holds serve and keeps pace with Kovermans.