Tennis

Billie Jean King Cup 2025 LIVE: India in a must-win fixture against Slovenia- Updates, blog

Solvenia enjoyed a successful outing on Friday night by beating the fancied Netherlands 2-1.

The Indian squad, seen here with Karnataka’s upcoming players, ahead of its Billie Jean King Cup 2025 qualifiers fixture. (Photo credit: Special arrangement)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 15 Nov 2025 10:36 AM GMT

Day two of the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs will see hosts India in Group G action on Saturday night at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bangalore.

India has never reached the World Group Qualifiers, but despite being underdogs, the team is looking to rally around its players to make a fist out of the campaign.

On Saturday night, India will take on Solvenia, who enjoyed a successful outing on Friday night by beating the fancied Netherlands 2-1.

That outcome means that India’s fixture against Solvenia on Saturday is a must-win outing, for victory for Slovenia will ensure that they progress to the qualiers as winners of the group.

Stay tuned for all the live action as it happens:

Live Updates

2025-11-15 09:03:47
TennisBillie Jean Kings Cup 2025
