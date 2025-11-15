Tennis
Billie Jean King Cup 2025 LIVE: India in a must-win fixture against Slovenia- Updates, blog
Solvenia enjoyed a successful outing on Friday night by beating the fancied Netherlands 2-1.
Day two of the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs will see hosts India in Group G action on Saturday night at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bangalore.
India has never reached the World Group Qualifiers, but despite being underdogs, the team is looking to rally around its players to make a fist out of the campaign.
On Saturday night, India will take on Solvenia, who enjoyed a successful outing on Friday night by beating the fancied Netherlands 2-1.
That outcome means that India’s fixture against Solvenia on Saturday is a must-win outing, for victory for Slovenia will ensure that they progress to the qualiers as winners of the group.
Stay tuned for all the live action as it happens:
Live Updates
- 15 Nov 2025 10:36 AM GMT
Shrivalli striving hard to hold serve and stay in the set.
From 0-30 down, the India has rallied to stay in the game.
- 15 Nov 2025 10:32 AM GMT
Set 1 | India 3 - Slovenia 5
Shrivalli now having to serve to save this first set.
- 15 Nov 2025 10:27 AM GMT
Set 1 | India 3 - 4 Slovenia
Shrivalli holds serve with a huge ace down the T.
The youngster has now won three games on the bounce and is looking a lot more assured.
- 15 Nov 2025 10:24 AM GMT
Set 1 | India 2 - Slovenia 4
Finally, Shrivalli pulls a break back.
She's using her big forehand to good effect now.
- 15 Nov 2025 10:18 AM GMT
Set 1 | India 1 - 4 Slovenia
Shrivalli eventually holds serve to get on the board in this first set.
- 15 Nov 2025 10:16 AM GMT
Shrivalli has squandered several games points on serve in this first set.
Her second serve is a whole lot weaker and Zidansek is all over it like a rash.
- 15 Nov 2025 10:08 AM GMT
Shrivalli's serve is broken again for the second straight time.
Slovenia now leads 3-0.
- 15 Nov 2025 10:04 AM GMT
Shrivalli is letting lose her booming forehand
On more than just a couple of occasions so far, Srivalli has let fly her big forehand.
Her backhand, however, isn't as potent.
40-0 up in game 3, she finds the net twice with her backband