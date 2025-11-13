India gears up for Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs 2025: All you need to know

India is set to host Group G of the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs from November 14 to 16 at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bangalore.

This is the first time the country will host the play-offs, an opportunity earned through India’s top-two finish at the 2025 Asia/Oceania Group I event held in Pune earlier this year.

The Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs form the third tier of what is known as the “Women’s World Cup of Tennis.” The winners of each group advance to the qualifiers for the premier World Group.

India has never reached the World Group Qualifiers, but despite being underdogs, the team is determined to give its all, especially with several top-100 players in the field.

“It’s very special for us. It’s the first time India is hosting the play-offs, and the reason we are here is our teamwork. We are excited to show our calibre in front of a home crowd,” said coach Vishal Uppal at the press conference.

“We’ve been monitoring players, keeping tabs on where everyone is playing. We came together 10 days ago and have been working hard as a group. We’re not thinking about making history; we’re focusing on the process,” he added, reflecting on the team’s preparation.

Team Camaraderie

Coach Vishal has kept the messaging simple: “There is no ‘I’ in this team; there is only ‘we.’”

The Indian squad blends experience and youth, with seasoned players like Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare joining rising stars such as Sahaja Yamalapalli and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.

India’s top singles player, Sahaja Yamalapalli, highlighted the team’s strong bond: “It’s great that we have each other. We can always fall back on one another and bring different perspectives. Having friends fighting for each other is always positive, and playing at home is a lovely bonus.”

Format of Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs

India is placed in Group G alongside the higher-ranked Netherlands and Slovenia. The three teams will compete in a single round-robin format.

Each team will play two ties, with every tie consisting of three matches—two singles and one doubles.

The winner of the group will advance to the World Group Qualifiers, while the remaining two teams will return to their respective continental groups for the next season.

Indian Squad for Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs

Ankita Raina, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Riya Bhatia, Prarthana Thombare, Vaidehi Chaudhari (Reserves)

Schedule of Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs

3:00 PM: Slovenia Vs Netherlands - 14th November

3:00 PM: Slovenia Vs India - 15th November

3:00 PM: India Vs Netherlands - 16th November

Where to Watch Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs

All three ties of Group G of the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 will be live-streamed on the DD Sports TV Channel. The online streaming of these ties will also be available on the Prasar Bharti YouTube Channel.