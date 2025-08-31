Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus advance at US Open, Bopanna and Kadhe exit in first round

India’s Yuki Bhambri and partner Michael Venus of New Zealand advanced to the second round of the US Open men’s doubles with a dominant win on Saturday in New York, while compatriots Rohan Bopanna and Arjun Kadhe exited after first-round defeats.

Seeded 14th, Bhambri and Venus overpowered Americans Marcos Giron and Learner Tien 6-0, 6-3 in just over an hour. The pair did not concede a game in the opening set, breaking serve comfortably and maintaining control throughout the contest. They broke early in the second set and closed out the match with authority, losing only three games in total.

#Tennis 🎾| It's a first round exit for Rohan Bopanna and partner Romain Arneodo at #USOpen2025 while Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus advance to the second round, in men's doubles. pic.twitter.com/8jZTyI5gGv — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 31, 2025

In contrast, Bopanna, partnering Romain Arneodo of Monaco, fell 4-6, 3-6 to the American duo of Robert Cash and James Tracy. The match lasted around 65 minutes, with Cash and Tracy capitalizing on crucial break points to secure the upset.

Arjun Kadhe, making his US Open debut, teamed up with Ecuador’s Diego Hidalgo against the second-seeded pair of Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo. Kadhe and Hidalgo made a strong start by taking the first set 7-5 but were eventually edged out 7-5, 6-7(4), 3-6 in a closely fought battle.

With the win, Bhambri and Venus remain India’s only representatives in the men’s doubles draw, as they look to extend their strong run at Flushing Meadows.