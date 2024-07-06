Wimbledon 2024: Bhambri-Olivetti fall in three-set thriller to Krawietz-Puetz

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti exited the Wimbledon Championships in the second round on Friday after a hard-fought three-set match against Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

The Indo-French duo lost to the eighth-seeded Germans in a two-hour, five-minute battle on Friday.

WIMBLEDON: Bhambri/Olivetti battle hard but fall to 8th seeds in 3-set thriller



Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti go down 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 to the 8th seeded German duo of Krawietz/Puetz in their R32 clash pic.twitter.com/KV95SBADU6 — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) July 5, 2024

Bhambri and Olivetti started strong, clinching the first set 6-4 and giving the crowd on Court 8 plenty to cheer for.



However, Krawietz and Puetz mounted a resilient comeback, winning the second set 6-4 in a nail-biting finish.

Despite a temporary pause due to technical difficulties, the German pair maintained their momentum in the decisive third set, ultimately securing a 6-3 victory to advance to the next round.

The final scores of the match were 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 in favour of Krawietz and Puetz, marking the end of Bhambri and Olivetti’s Wimbledon campaign.

This loss came after their impressive performance in the opening round, where they defeated the Kazakh duo of Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko.

Looking ahead, Indian tennis fans will shift their focus to veteran Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Mathew Ebden, who are set to compete on Saturday.

The second seeds, and reigning Australian Open champions, will face Germany’s Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen in the second round.

Bopanna remains India’s sole representative in the tournament, following the earlier exits of Sumit Nagal and N Sriram.