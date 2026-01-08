Bengaluru Open 2026: Indian singles campaign ends as Dhakshineswar Suresh, Manas Dhamne exit

The Indian singles contingent had a tough outing at the 2026 Bengaluru Open as Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manas Dhamne suffered defeats in their respective quarter-final encounters at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium on Thursday.

Meanwhile, doubles top seeds Sriram Balaji, of India, and Neil Oberleitner, of Austria, advanced to the semi-finals.

France’s Matteo Martineau produced a composed and well-rounded display to halt 18-year-old wildcard Manas Dhamne’s run. The 26-year-old struck early by breaking serve in the opening set and then relied on his solid baseline game to protect the advantage, fending off multiple break opportunities with some spectacular defence.

Dhamne, playing in his first ATP Challenger quarter-final, raised his level in the second set and pushed the contest into a tie-break, but Martineau’s dominance at the net proved decisive. He won all 11 of his points at the net and saved all five break points he faced to close out the match in straight sets.

Later in the day, Suresh endured a difficult outing against second seed Harold Mayot, struggling with both form and fitness. The 25-year-old finished with only three aces and hit four double faults and was visibly hampered by a right leg issue.

Despite the challenges, Suresh showed resilience midway through the first set, pushing Mayot hard and forcing a tie-break, which the Frenchman won.

In the second set, Suresh was unable to sustain the intensity, allowing Mayot, while dealing with wrist issues of his own, to capitalise and secure a straight-sets win to book his place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, top seed Pedro Martinez and sixth seed Timofey Skatov registered straight forward victories to advance to the last four.

In the doubles Quarter-finals, top seeds Balaji-Oberleitner provided some cheer for the local fans with a 6-7, 6-4, 10-6 win over Petr Bar Biryukov-Grigoriy Lomakin to move into the last four.

Third seeds Arthur Reymond and Luca Sanchez defeated Adil Kalyanpur and Saketh Myneni while fourth seeds Nicolas Barrientos and Benjamin Kittay triumphed over SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha to knock the other Indian pairings out of the Bengaluru Open.



