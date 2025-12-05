Tennis: Bengaluru to host India's Davis Cup tie against Netherlands in February 2026

Bengaluru will host the India's upcoming Davis Cup World Group stage tie against Netherlands on 7 February to 8 February, 2026.

Bengaluru has a distinguished legacy of staging world-class tennis events and a passionate fan base that has consistently supported the sport.

The city also enjoys a rich Davis Cup legacy, having hosted several ties over decades. It has been the venue for India’s encounters against Australia in 1970, Sweden in 1985, Indonesia in 2013, Serbia in 2014 and Uzbekistan in 2017.

India, ranked No. 33 in Davis Cup ranking, has reached the finals three times (1966, 1974 and 1987).

The team secured its place in the 2026 qualifiers with a convincing 3–1 victory over Switzerland in Sep 2025, marking it the first win over a European team since 1993.

Led by Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh the performance also marked India’s strongest result since the competition format changed in 2019.

In the upcoming tie, India will face a strong Netherlands, currently ranked No. 4 in Davis Cup rankings and the runners-up at the 2024 Davis Cup.

As finalists last year, the Netherlands earned direct entry into the 2026 Qualifiers second round, allowing them to skip the opening phase as per the tournament regulations.



