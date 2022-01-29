Tennis
Australian Open Women's Final LIVE: Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins in action — Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins face off in an epic final clash at the 2022 Australian Open. Catch the final LIVE here.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Women's finals from the Australian Open 2022!
We have an epic encounter today between two formidable players in the form of Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins. Both of them have been phenomenal throughout the tournament and are undoubtedly gunning for glory today.
The match is set to begin at 2:00 pm IST so stay tuned!
Live Updates
- 29 Jan 2022 10:37 AM GMT
Thank you for joining us today!
It was a cracker of a match with both tennis players fighting till the very end of every game. Credit must go to Collins for fighting back in the second set and giving it her all to even the match. Barty however is the real comeback queen and showed her prowess by coming back from 5-1 in the second set to play it out in the tiebreaker to win. A classic game of tennis between two current stalwarts of the game.
- 29 Jan 2022 10:16 AM GMT
The final score is 6-3, 7-6 in favour of the Australian
She makes history and becomes the first Australian in 44 years to win the Australian Open singles event.
- 29 Jan 2022 10:14 AM GMT
ASHLEIGH BARTY WINS!
It came out of nowhere and Barty takes the Women's Singles Championship with a brilliant final point.
- 29 Jan 2022 10:08 AM GMT
We go into a tiebreak!
Its 6-6 and both players will face off in a tiebreaker.
- 29 Jan 2022 9:57 AM GMT
Barty is phenomenal today!
The score was 5-1 and is now 5-4 in favour of the Australian as the crowd goes wild at the break.