Tennis

Australian Open Women's Final LIVE: Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins in action — Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins face off in an epic final clash at the 2022 Australian Open. Catch the final LIVE here.

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-29T16:07:12+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Women's finals from the Australian Open 2022!

We have an epic encounter today between two formidable players in the form of Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins. Both of them have been phenomenal throughout the tournament and are undoubtedly gunning for glory today.

The match is set to begin at 2:00 pm IST so stay tuned!




Live Updates

