Australian Open 2026: Yuki Bhambri-Andre Goransson advance to R16

Indian ace Yuki Bhambri, alongside his Swedish partner Andre Goransson, reached the pre-quarterfinals of the 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

The Indo-Swedish pair came from behind to defeat 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 the Dutch-Mexican pair of David Pel and Santiago Gonzalez in a 2-hour, 11-minute-long match.

The duo faced a 5-hour halt in the second set due to extreme heat conditions in Melbourne, but they came back spiritedly from a set down to win the match and progress to the last 16.

For Yuki, this is his second pre-quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open, coming after a long break of 12 years, which also helped him to jump up in top 20 of live ATP rankings.

#News | After a 5-hour halt in the second set due to extreme heat conditions in Melbourne, Yuki Bhambri & Andre Goransson come back from a set down to win against Gonzalez/Pel and progress to the R16 at #AustralianOpen2026 🎾



Score: 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 pic.twitter.com/gV8B7elv2u — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 24, 2026

This is Yuki's 5th appearance at the Australian Open Men's Doubles, where he hasn't had many good results in the past, having a first-round exit in the last 3 competitions.

Now, he will be aiming to find his maiden quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open, with a win against the Brazilian duo of Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos on Monday.

Yuki is the last man standing for India, as earlier in the day, his compatriot Sriram Balaji and his Austrian partner Neil Oberleitner suffered a second-round defeat.

Balaji and Neil bowed down in the straight games, 5-7, 1-6, to the fourth-seeded Salvadorian-Croatian pair of Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic, in 73 minutes.