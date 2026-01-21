Australian Open 2026: Yuki Bhambri-Andre Goransson advance to second round

Yuki Bhambri, alongside his Swedish partner Andre Goransson, started the 2026 Australian Open with a comfortable win in the men's doubles first round on Wednesday.

The 10th-seeded pair took a straight-set, 6-3, 6-4 victory against the home pairing of James Duckworth and Cruz Hewitt at the court-13 of Melbourne Park.

Fresh from last week's semi-final finish at the Auckland ATP, the Indo-Swedish pair is aiming to improve that performance and win the maiden Grand Slam title.

A Quality Serving display

Yuki and Goransson got off to a strong start in the match, posting an impressive 95% success rate on their first serve, having won 4 out of 5 service games at love (40-0).

They also had a good return game, having induced three break points in the first set and converting one of them in the game-9 to clinch the set, 6-3.

They continued the same serving master class in the second set, winning their first four serve games on love (40-0), which also included 4 aces.

In Game 7, they induced their first break of the set on the serve of James Duckworth, who could not survive despite playing a long 10-point deuce game.

Then, in the final game of the match, Goransson easily converted his serve 40-15 to win the set and booked their spot in the second round.