Australian Open 2026: Yuki Bhambri faces first round exit in mixed doubles

India's Yuki Bhambri and partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez fell to an opening round loss in the mixed doubles event at the 2026 Australian Open on Thursday.

Bhambri and Melichar-Martinez went down 4-6, (3) 6-7 against the sixth seeded Tim Putz and Zhang Shuai.

The Indo-American duo started well and were the first to break in the sixth game. However Putz and Zhang returned the favour in the very next game breaking Melichar-Martinez' serve.

With the first set seemingly heading towards a tiebreak, Bhambri's service was broken in the ninth game as the Indo-American pair conceded the opening game 4-6.

The second set saw both the pair holding their own serves, forcing a tiebreak which saw Bhambri and Melichar-Martinez lose out in straight sets.

Bhambri's campaign at the 2026 Australian Open is, however, not over as he made it to the second round of men's doubles alongside Andre Goransson on Thursday.

Sriram Balaji advances

Meanwhile, Sriram Balaji also advanced to the men's doubles second round on Friday along with partner Neil Oberleitner.

The Indo-Australian pair registered a hard fought 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (8) win over Jordan Thompson and Pierre Herbet.

Balaji-Oberleitner will next face off against Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in the second round on Thursday.