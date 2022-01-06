Tennis
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa; to be 'flown back home' - Live blog, Updates
Novak Djokovic's visa has been revoked and the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be deported after failing to "provide appropriate evidence" for his exemption.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge as we keep you up-to-date on the latest happenings from Australia centering Novak Djokovic:
Live Updates
- 6 Jan 2022 4:16 AM GMT
Novak Djokovic was interrogated overnight; no satisfactory reason found for his exemption
Right after Novak Djokovic posted about his travel plans to Australia, widespread anger did the rounds, especially amongst the Australian public who are definitely not keen on letting the unvaccinated Djoker step onto Australian soil.
Even though Tennis Australia granted the 'medical exemption' based on grounds that have still not been disclosed even though Djokovic has been requested to comment and clarify, the Victorian government and the Australian public have taken a firm stand after Djokovic's visa was found to be incorrect.
- 6 Jan 2022 4:11 AM GMT
Novak Djokovic fails to provide appropriate evidence
After finding flaws with Novak Djokovic's visa, the Australia Border Force detained the 20-time Grand Slam champion at the Tullamarine airport where he landed on Wednesday night. Novak Djokovic was travelling from Europe to Australia on a foggy 'exemption permission' to defend his Australian Open title and stay on the hunt for his 21st Grand Slam. The Serb, unvaccinated as he is, "failed to provide appropriate evidence" to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently canceled and he is now on the verge of being deported back home.