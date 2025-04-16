ATP 500 Munich: Bopanna-Shelton beat fourth-seeded pair; advance to quarters

The Indo-American pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ben Shelton reached the quarter-finals for the second consecutive week, registering a big win against the fourth-seeded pair at the ATP 500 Munich on Tuesday.

Rohan and Shelton registered a dominant straight-set 6-4, 6-3 win against the veteran pair of 6-time Grand Slam champion Rajeev Ram of the USA and 7-time Grand Slam champion Jamie Murray of Great Britain.

Rohan Bopanna & Ben Shelton are having fun on court @BMWOpen500

They win 6-4, 6-3 against Rajeev Ram & Jamie Murray @IndTennisDaily#IndiaTennis #bmwopen pic.twitter.com/BNIl2B9Fcj — Nithish Raghunandanan (@nithishr) April 15, 2025

An "Ace" Gameplay

The duo of Rohan and Shelton showed a brilliant serving gameplay in the match, producing as many as seven aces, which is 6 more than their opponents, and had a brilliant accuracy of 84% on the first serve.

The match had a solid start as both the pairs held on their serves, and the opening set was going towards the tie-breaker, but then the match took a turn as Rajeev-Jamie dropped their serve in the final game of the set.

The Indo-American pair was high on confidence after winning the opening set, doubled it with an early break in the second set, and looked too good for the British-American pair.

However, they had a small setback as they lost their first break of the match in the very next game but bounced back strongly to gain a lead again with a break in the sixth game and closing out the match in straight sets.