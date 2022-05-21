ATP men's tennis tour axes Wimbledon ranking points over ban

The ATP men's professional tennis tour will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club's ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.

The ATP announced its decision Friday night, two days before the start of the French Open -- and a little more than a month before play begins at Wimbledon on June 27.

Statement regarding ATP / WTA / ITF ranking points at The Championships 2022. — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) May 20, 2022

The All England Club said in April it would not allow Russians or Belarusians to compete at the Grand Slam grass-court tournament.



Russian athletes have been prevented from competing in many sports, including soccer's World Cup qualifying playoffs, since the country began attacking Ukraine in February. Belarus has aided Russia in the invasion.