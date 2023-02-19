Tennis: Arjun Khade wins Chennai Open with Jay Clark; Sumit Nagal exits in singles' semis

Sumit Nagal lost in straight sets against Nicolas Moreno De Alboran in the semifinals as the Indian challenge ended in the the singles draw of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger tournament on Saturday.



Nagal, who came through the qualifying rounds, went down 4-6 2-6 to his American opponent in a 1 hour and 39 minutes.



The 25-year old Nagal, who had returned very well during his previous matches, was put under pressure by his opponent. For a change, De Alboran returned superbly to put the Indian under pressure.



The power-hitting American secured three service breaks against two for Nagal to snatch the first set.

In the second set, De Alboran was dominant, serving well and broke twice to win it, dropping only two games.



Meanwhile, Max Purcell beat Dane Sweeny 6-4 7-6 (3) in a battle of Australians to set up a final against De Alboran.



Khade and Clarke win doubles title

India's Arjun Khade teamed up with Jay Clarke of Great Britain to beat Sebastian Ofner and Nino Serdarusic 6-0 6-4 in the final to claim the doubles title.



Khade and Clarke were dominant in the opening set, winning it without dropping a game. In the second, the two teams were level at 4-all. Clarke held serve in the ninth game before the duo broke their opponents to secure the victory.