Tennis: Anirudh Chandrasekar wins fourth title of the year
Anirudh Chandrasekar is expected to climb to world No 86 in men's doubles world rankings.
India's Anirudh Chandrasekar his fourth men's doubles title of the 2025 season, clinching the Jingshan Challenger ATP 100 title on Saturday.
Playing alongside Reese Stalder, Chandrasekar registered a 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 win over T Huang and U Park in the final.
The Indo-American pair had a good start to the match, breaking the opponent's serve in the sixth game of the first set to lead 4-2.
Huang and Park never recovered as Anirudh and Stalder held their next serve and broke once again to pocket the opening set 6-2 without breaking much sweat.
The momentum, however, shifted early in the second set as Huang and Park broke as early as the third game to lead 2-1.
They then held their own serve before breaking in the fifth game to further strengthen their hold over the set. They eventually won the second set 6-2 to force the Indo-American pair to a tiebreak.
Anirudh and Stalder trailed 2-3 in the tiebreaker but won the next four points to open up a 6-3 lead. Though Huang and Park tried to force a fightback it wasn't enough as Anirudh and Park cruised to pocket it 10-7 and win the match.
The win marked a fourth title of the season for Anirudh, who is now expected to reach as high as world No 86 in the ATP men's doubles rankings.