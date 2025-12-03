AITA extends Rohit Rajpal’s tenure as India’s Davis Cup Captain until 2026

The All India Tennis Association has extended Rohit Rajpal’s tenure as captain of the Indian Davis Cup team, confirming that he will remain in charge until December 31, 2026.

The decision comes ahead of India’s upcoming Davis Cup Qualifiers, where the team is set to host the Netherlands in February.

Rajpal, who has guided India through multiple Davis Cup campaigns, will continue to work alongside coach Ashutosh Singh, who has also been retained.

The association said the move is aimed at maintaining stability in the squad as preparations intensify for a potentially decisive home tie.

With the renewed term, Rajpal will oversee the squad not only for the immediate Qualifiers but also for all Davis Cup matches scheduled during the extended period.

His leadership is expected to provide continuity as India seeks to progress to the Finals stage once again.

Delhi and Karnataka have shown interest in staging the February tie, and AITA is expected to finalise the venue soon.

The governing body noted in its announcement that further updates, including the Indian team’s player lineup, will be shared closer to the event.