AITA announces five-member squad for Billie Jean King Cup

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Tuesday announced a five-member team for the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group I tournament at the DLTA Stadium from April 7-11.

Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaishnavi Adkar, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina have been named in the team with Vaidehee Chaudhari as the reserve player.

Vaishanvi will be making her debut at the BJK Cup. The 21-year-old etched her name into the record books after becoming the first Indian women's singles player after Sania Mirza to reach a W100 Final. She, however, finished runner-up at the Bengaluru Open 2026.

Vishal Uppal will lead the team, and Radhika Kanitkar has been named the coach.

The team was finalised during the Professional Selection Committee on March 2. The coaching camp will be held a week before the event.

The tournament will feature Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Thailand and Mongolia. All teams will play each other in a round robin format. Each tie will be a best-of-three affair, including two singles and one doubles match.

The top two teams will advance to the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs scheduled to be held later this year, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to the Asia/Oceania Group II.

Last year, hosts India qualified for the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs but ended the playoffs after losses to the Netherlands and Slovenia.