AITA appoints Sunder Iyer Interim Secretary General, removes Anil Dhupar

The Executive Committee of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) has removed Anil Dhupar from the post of Secretary General.

The committee cited his age—72 years—and the completion of his four-year term as reasons for the decision. Dhupar, however, maintains that he remains in office, as the legality of AITA’s 2024 elections remains under judicial review, as per PTI.

The decision was taken during a meeting attended by 17 out of 25 committee members, where a resolution was passed by a three-fourths majority.

Sunder Iyer, the current joint secretary, has been appointed as the interim Secretary General. He will be responsible for representing AITA in the ongoing Delhi High Court proceedings, where Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja have challenged the validity of the previous elections.

Dhupar had not contested any position in the 2024 elections but continued functioning due to the court’s stay on the election results.

AITA Vice President (Sports) Hironmoy Chatterjee confirmed the resolution and the interim appointment, adding that Iyer would also respond to the players’ petition.