AITA amends its constitution, allows Dhupar to continue as Secretary General

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has amended its constitution, aligning it with the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) regulations, to allow Anil Dhupar to complete his four-year term as Secretary General even after attaining the age of 70.

Dhupar, who was elected Secretary General in September 2020, will turn 70 on May 10. The four-year term runs until September 2024.

The Sports Code does not allow any office bearer to remain in the post beyond the age of 70 but IOA made changes to its Memorandum of Associations under the supervision of the Supreme Court last year, allowing office bearers to complete their terms if their age was less than 70 at the time of election.

The changes were challenged through a petition, and the matter is now before the Supreme Court and will be heard on May 9.

When Dhupar was elected AITA Secretary General in September 2020, the Sports Ministry conveyed to the tennis body that his election was approved only until May 10, 2023, the day he turns 70.

However, since IOA has made changes to its constitution, AITA also amended its constitution at its Extraordinary General Body meeting on April 29 in New Delhi.

"We are following the IOA. We are waiting for the final Supreme Court order, but we will apprise the Sports Ministry of this change in the AITA Constitution on Monday," Dhupar told PTI.

Dhupar had also written a letter to the Sports Ministry on April 12 that he be allowed to continue as Secretary General till September 24 in view of the changes made to the IOA Memorandum of Associations. The AITA, though, has not received a confirmatory reply from the ministry.