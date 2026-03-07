Adkar and Raina set up all-Indian singles final, win doubles title at ITF W35 Kalaburagi

India’s Vaishnavi Adkar and Ankita Raina set up an all-Indian singles final at the ITF W35 Kalaburagi on Saturday and later combined to capture the women’s doubles title.

The second-seeded pair defeated fellow Indians Akanksha Nitture and Soha Sadiq 6-2, 6-2 in the doubles final to lift the trophy. The champions earned 35 WTA ranking points and USD 1,762, while the runners-up collected 23 points and USD 895.

Adkar and Raina win semifinals

In the singles semifinals, third seed Adkar produced a controlled performance to defeat top seed Jasmijn Gimbrere 6-3, 6-2, securing her second consecutive final following her runner-up finish at the W100 event in Bengaluru.

After early service holds, Gimbrere secured the first break of the match. Adkar quickly responded by breaking back and gradually took control of the rallies from the baseline. She moved ahead 5-3 before serving out the opening set and carried the momentum into the second set, breaking early and maintaining pressure to close out the match in straight sets.

In the other semifinal, eighth seed Raina recovered from a set down to beat sixth seed Thasaporn Naklo 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. After conceding the opening set, Raina raised her intensity in the second, breaking midway through before forcing a decider. She then took control of the final set with consistent baseline play and two crucial breaks.

Later in the day, Adkar and Raina dominated the doubles final with aggressive net play and coordinated movement, sealing the title with a straight-sets victory.

Results

Singles Semifinals

3-Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) bt 1-Jasmijn Gimbrere (NED) 6-3, 6-2

8-Ankita Raina (IND) bt 6-Thasaporn Naklo (THA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Doubles Final

2-Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) / Ankita Raina (IND) bt Akanksha Nitture (IND) / Soha Sadiq (IND) 6-2, 6-2