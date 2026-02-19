2026 Delhi Open: Sumit Nagal knocked out in second round

India’s No. 1 Men's Singles player Sumit Nagal was knocked out in the second round of the ATP Delhi Open 2026 on Thursday, losing to sixth seed Federico Cina of Italy.

Cina, an 18-year-old ranked No. 225 in the world, broke Nagal in the opening game and maintained the advantage to take the first set 6-4.

The Italian then raced to a 5-1 lead in the second set and looked set to cruise into the last eight. However, Nagal, ranked No. 297, saved three match points in the seventh game and cut the deficit to 5-4.

Cina stayed composed and held serve in the 10th game to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win in one hour and 40 minutes.

"Nagal is someone who played in the main draw of the Grand Slams. So for sure I am very happy about this win," Cina said after the win.

"He is a tough player. He played also at home so it was difficult. But I am very happy to win this match. It was tough because he was 5-4 and then also the crowd was like getting excited. It was tough but I served good in the last game in the end."

With Nagal's exit, the hosts challenge in singles came to an abrupt end. Somdev Devvarman remains the only home singles champion in the tournament’s history, having won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015.

Elsewhere in the singles draw, third seed Jay Clarke, fifth seed Oliver Crawford, and eighth seed Rio Noguchi of Japan, won their matches in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals.

Second seed Rei Sakamoto of Japan came from 0-3 down in the final set to score a 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Great Britain’s Alastair Gray ,while seventh seed Daniel Michalski of Poland was upset by Belgium’s Michael Geerts 7-6(8), 6-4.

In the doubles draw, top seeds Siddhant Banthia (India) and Alexander Donski (Bulgaria) advanced to the quarterfinals.

The top-seeded duo of Banthia and Donski advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Francis Casey Alcantara and Courtney John Lock.

"It was good. Me and Alex have played a lot last year and it was good to get him back on the court with me this year and start the season really strong," Banthia said after the win.

"I thought the chemistry was always there and we both improved as individuals, as a player. We understand each others game and to have that dominant performance in the first round gives us a lot of confidence going forward."

Also reaching the last eight was the Indian wildcard pairing of Divij Sharan and Karan Singh, who defeated Bulgaria’s Dimitar Kuzmanov and Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev 7-6(5), 6-4.



