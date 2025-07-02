2025 Wimbledon: Contrasting fortunes for Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna in round-one

India's campaign at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships witnessed mixed results on Wednesday in the opening round of the men's doubles draw.

While Yuki Bhambri progressed, the veteran Rohan Bopanna suffered a tame exit.

Yuki Bhambri and his American partner R. Galloway (seeded 16th) got the better of M. Guinard and R. Arneodo 7(10)-6(8), 6-4.

In the first set, the Indo-American pair were pushed to the hit by the Guinard-Arneodo, but in the second set, Bhambri-Galloway unit had the measure of their opponents.

On the other hand, Bopanna had a rather forgettable appearance, his 17th at the famed championships.

The Indo-Belgian pair failed to counter the formidable 3rd seeded German pair of Putz-Krawietz and eventually succumbed in straight sets.

More to follow...