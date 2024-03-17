Taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar qualifies for Paris Paralympics

Taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympics on Sunday after she secured a medal in the K44 U-47kg category of para-taekwondo at the Asian Paralympics Qualifier held in Taian, China.



This will be her successive Paralympics. In 2021, Aruna, who has deformities in both hands, became the first-ever Indian Taekwondo athlete to qualify for the Paralympics when she received a wild card entry.

In 2023, Aruna became the first Indian para taekwondo athlete to win a medal at the Asian Para Games when she won a bronze medal.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce that NCOE Lucknow's very own Taekwondo superstar Aruna Tanwar has officially qualified for the Paris Paralympics 2024!" Sports Authority of India (SAI) Lucknow centre posted on X.

🎉🌟 Breaking News! 🌟🎉



We are beyond thrilled to announce that NCOE Lucknow's🇮🇳 very own Taekwondo superstar 🥋 Aruna Tanwar has officially qualified for the Paris Paralympics 2024! 🇫🇷#Paris2024 #Paralympics2024 #Taekwondo #WeAreTeamIndia #sportsauthorityofindia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/tHincjILDI — SAI Lucknow (@SAI_Lucknow_) March 17, 2024

India has so far secured 36 quota places for Paris Paralympics across seven sports. Aruna, who hails from Haryana's Bhiwani district, is the only Indian taekwondo player to win a berth for the Games.

At the Asian Paralympics Qualifier, India has sent a three-member contingent. Besides, Aruna, Muskan (U-52kg) and A Linciya (U-65kg) in the women's weight divisions and Sadham Hussain (U-63kg) in the men's weight division were the other Indian para-athletes to compete in the qualifiers.

Aruna, the daughter of a farmer, last won three gold medals in the Australia Open Para Taekwondo Championship, the President Cup Para Taekwondo Championship and the Oceania Para Taekwondo Championship.