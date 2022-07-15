Son of an army man, Shaurya struggles for funds to compete in Junior Taekwondo World Championships

Taekwondo as a martial art is extremely popular in India and is one of the most practised martial arts forms among kids. But Taekwondo as a career option is something which we haven't really seen much.

4 years back in Asian Games when Surendra Bhandari won the first ever Taekwondo medal for India at Asian Games, the sport has been making quite a buzz despite administrative issues.

Taekwondo has immense talent but a lack of funds and proper administration has been a constant hindrance for the athletes.

One such athlete is 17-year-old Shaurya Chakravarti who recently qualified for the 2022 Junior World Taekwondo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria but is struggling to reach there due to a lack of funds.

"I have loved martial arts since I was a kid. I started with Karate but since Karate was not an Olympic sport back then, I switched to Taekwondo", Shaurya says about his journey to The Bridge.

"Within 8 months of my career, I won gold at State Championships which motivated me further to pursue this sport professionally. "

Shaurya won his first international medal at Fujairah Open 2020 which was a ranking tournament. The road has not been smooth for the young champion.

"I lost my mother when I was a kid. My father was in the army and he was working far only. I lost my dad recently and it has made it tougher as my sister is supporting me and she is also a student."

Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, Shaurya is a hardworking young champion who is confident in his abilities.

"My day usually starts at 4 am in the morning. I start my training at 5 am and it goes on for three hours. I have breakfast after that and in the afternoon I analyse my videos for better performance. I again practise three hours in the evening to complete my day", explains Shaurya.

Despite the hardships and ongoing financial crisis, Shaurya is hopeful about moving forward as he trusts his abilities.

"I am just getting started and I know I will go ahead only. Right now the biggest challenge for me is to reach Bulgaria for the Youth Championship. My sister is trying her best to support me and I am hopeful for getting some help too."

Talking about his future plans, Shaurya says, "I want to achieve excellence in Taekwondo and do things which have never happened to this sport in India. I want to set a precedent for youngsters and kids in this sport. Olympics being my primary target, I am working towards my goal."

Shaurya is one of those thousand stories in India present around us. Either these stories die due to lack of funds, zero support and no clear roadmap or they are just lost as they find no voice.

The Bridge urges you to support a young champion and help him navigate through his dreams without thinking much about the hardships he will have to face. You can donate here and do your bit.