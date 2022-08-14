Taekwondo: Afreen Hyder, Shivansh Tyagi bag bronze at Israel Open G2

Indian taekwondoins Afreen Hyder and Shivansh Tyagi bagged bronze medals in the recently concluded Israel Open G2 Tournament.

While Afreen bagged the bronze in women's -62kg division, Tyagi returns home with the same colour in men's -74kg. Both Afreen and Tyagi are the top ranked Indian athletes in their weight respective weight division.





Hailing from Kashmir, Afreen lost her only bout in the tournament against Ecuador's Mina Mell, but was awarded the bronze since there were only four participants in the weight division.

Tyagi, on the other hand, won two bouts enroute to his bronze medal finish in men's -74kg.



