WTT Youth Contender Doha: Dhaani Jain wins U13 Girls Singles title

India's Dhaani Jain bagged the Girls U13 Singles title at the recently concluded WTT Youth Contender Doha in Qatar. She defeated Iran's Vania Yavari 3-0 to be crowned the champion.

Yavari was no match to the Indian as she went down 7-11, 5-11, 11-15 in just 30 minutes.





Dhani Jain wins the U13 title at the WTT Youth Contender, Doha, as she beats Vania Tavari of Iran 0-3 in the final! 🇮🇳🔥#TableTennis 🏓 pic.twitter.com/cxJ66cpVT0 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 31, 2023





Dhaani Jain reached the final after defeating Uzbekistan's Arujan Kamalova in the semifinal in what was the toughest battle of the tournament for the Indian.

The 12-year-old had earlier won all her three Group 1 matches with a score line of 3-0.