Table Tennis

WTT Youth Contender Doha: Dhaani Jain wins U13 Girls Singles title

Dhaani Jain defeated Iran's Vania Yavari 3-0 to be crowned the champion.

Dhaani Jain Table Tennis
Dhaani Jain with her U13 Girls Singles title at WTT Youth Contender Doha (Source: WTT)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-31T12:29:19+05:30

India's Dhaani Jain bagged the Girls U13 Singles title at the recently concluded WTT Youth Contender Doha in Qatar. She defeated Iran's Vania Yavari 3-0 to be crowned the champion.

Yavari was no match to the Indian as she went down 7-11, 5-11, 11-15 in just 30 minutes.



Dhaani Jain reached the final after defeating Uzbekistan's Arujan Kamalova in the semifinal in what was the toughest battle of the tournament for the Indian.

The 12-year-old had earlier won all her three Group 1 matches with a score line of 3-0.

Table Tennis Indian table tennis 
