WTT Youth Contender Vadodara: Syndrela Das, Rupam Sardar clinch U-17 singles titles

Syndrela Das and Rupam Sardar clinched the U-17 singles titles in the WTT Youth Contender Vadodara at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex on Friday.

Meanwhile, Divija Paul and Dev Pranav Bhat were crowned the U-13 girls and boys singles champions, respectively.

Syndrela, who had won the U-19 girls singles title last year, ended the dream run of Hansini Mathan 11-3, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8 in the U-17 girls singles final, while Rupam Sardar defeated Soham Mukherjee 11-8, 6-11, 11-5, 11-3 in the boys U-17 final.

This is the second year that the WTT Youth Contender is being held in Vadodara, having competitions from U-11 to U-19 categories, featuring a total of 226 players.

In the U-13 category, Divija fought back from a one-game deficit to beat Harshitha Nurani 11-7, 7-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-5 in the girls' singles final.

On the other hand, Dev took home the boys' singles title with a 4-game, 11-6, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4 win over Ashvajith Muthukumaran.

Syndrela eyes second title in Vadodara

Syndrela will also have a chance to grab the U-19 mixed doubles crown on Sunday as she and her partner, Sarthak Arya, set up a summit clash against top seeds Abhinandh Pradhivadhi and Ananya Muralidharan.

In the semi-finals, Abhinandh and Ananya defeated Ritvik Gupta and Ahona Ray 9-11, 14-12, 11-7, 11-8, while Sarthak and Syndrela ended the inspired run of Sahil Rawat and Hardee Patel 11-6, 12-10, 5-11, 11-5.

Earlier, Vivaan Dave and Naisha Rewaskar kept their nerves in a topsy-turvy decider that went into extra points to upset top seeds Aditya Das and Ankolika Chakraborty in the U-15 mixed doubles semi-final.

Vivaan and Naisha defeated the top seeds 13-11, 5-11, 11-7, 5-11, 23-21 and set up a summit clash against compatriots Reyansh Jalan and Tanishka Kalbhairav, who beat Sanjay Jagdish and Myraa Sangelkar 11-3, 15-13, 11-7 in the other semifinal.